Officials with Alberta Health Services announced Friday that the E. coli outbreak linked to certain pork products had ended.

The investigation started on March 29, 2018, after a number of confirmed cases of E. coli were reported.

On April 24, the outbreak was linked to certain pork products that had been sold and distributed by The Meat Shop at Pine Haven – several products sold by Alberta businesses were affected by food recall warnings issued by the CFIA.

The outbreak forced The Meat Shop, located on a Hutterite colony south of Wetaskiwin, to close in late April. On Thursday, the plant was open again after health officials found no trace of E. coli contamination.

“We are totally doing everything we can do to make sure that these types of things don't happen again,” The Meat Shop manager Tim Hofer said in an interview with CTV News Thursday.

Hofer said the business had conducted an internal review.

“Our investigation showed us it’s not a situation of a facility that’s not clean, processes that are not followed – it’s a situation of bacteria comes in with the very animal that you harvest the meat from,” he said.

In total, 42 lab-confirmed E. coli cases were linked to the outbreak. Thirteen patients with E. coli required medical care, and AHS said one likely died as a result of E. coli.

Officials said while the outbreak is considered over, additional cases could be confirmed in the coming weeks. AHS is asking Albertans to check their freezers and make sure they don’t still have products affected by the recalls.