AHS extending mandatory vaccine deadline as immunization rate hovers at 94 per cent

EDMONTON -

Alberta Health Services is giving employees “every opportunity” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including extending the deadline by which they need to prove full immunization in order to keep working.

AHS on Friday pushed the Oct. 31 deadline back to Nov. 30.

“We stand by the mandatory immunization policy and it will be fully implemented,” AHS president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu said in a statement.

“We are extending the deadline to give all employees more time to submit their proof of vaccination and, if they haven’t yet, to get fully vaccinated. We’re providing more time so our workforce is as safe and robust as it can be.”

The statement referenced “some challenges with a small number of continuing care sites, particularly those in rural communities where immunization rates are low.”

The postponement is meant to give staff at those sites more time to get the shot and operators to develop contingency plans.

As of Friday, AHS had more than 1,400 medical or religious exemption requests to review before the deadline.

Across AHS, 94 per cent of all workers are vaccinated. That includes 94 per cent of physicians, 97 per cent of ICU staff, and 76 per cent of casuals who have submitted proof of full immunization.

A total of 61 employees have quit over the vaccine mandate, including 11 registered nurses and 20 in other clinical roles.

The mandate, announced at the beginning of September, applies to all AHS, Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare and Covenant Health employees, members of the medical and midwifery staffs, students, and volunteers.

Those who do not have an exemption approved and refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine could be placed on an unpaid leave of absence.