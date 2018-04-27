Two retailers have been added to the list of Alberta stores impacted by an expanded recall of pork products, due to possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) added pork products from Acme Meat Market in Edmonton, and H & A Food Sales and Services in Alhambra, east of Rocky Mountain House early Friday morning.

The CFIA recall was expanded, after pork products from The Meat Shop at Pine Haven were recalled over E. coli concerns on Tuesday.

Meat products sold at the two stores mentioned in the latest update were supplied by The Meat Shop, which is located in the Wetaskiwin area.

Consumers have been advised to not consume impacted pork products, which may have been used to make raw muscle meat cuts, ground pork, sausages, and raw ready-to-eat products.

Products included in the recall were only distributed in Alberta.

Products sold through Acme Meat Market and H & A Food Sales between February 19, and up to and including April 26, 2018 were included in the recall.

Third brand added to E. coli recall

A day after the CFIA announced a recall of pork products from The Meat Shop, which were sold under two other company names: K&K Foodliner and Irvings Farm Fresh, a third brand was added to the recall.

The CFIA said dozens of pork products sold at Real Deal Meats in south Edmonton had been added to the recall.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said a total of 36 people have become sick with lab-confirmed cases of E. coli. A total of 11 people had to be hospitalized, and one person has died as a result.

Just after noon Friday, AHS increased the number of patients to 37.

AHS has advised consumers to check and see if they have recalled products at home, and those products should be thrown out or returned to the store they were purchased from.

AHS warned food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea.