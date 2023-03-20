AHS interim CEO and president to keep jobs permanently

Mauro Chies will remain Alberta Health Services' CEO and president permanently, the health authority announced Monday.

Chies became AHS' interim CEO and president last April after Dr. Verna Yiu was fired 14 months before her contract ran out.

He's worked with AHS since the organization was founded in 2009 and has also held executive leadership roles with Alberta Precision Laboratories, Cancer Care Alberta, and Diagnostic Imaging Services.

“I am extremely pleased to be given the opportunity to continue to serve in the capacity of President and CEO at AHS,” Chies said in a news release. “It is a source of pride and a great privilege to work alongside [administrator] Dr. [John] Cowell and the Advisory Board, our dedicated executive leadership team and our incredible staff, physicians, and volunteers, all of whom are committed to providing exceptional health care to the people of this province."

When Yiu was fired, Health Minister Jason Copping said it was time for AHS "to move forward with an ambitious agenda to improve and modernize the health system."

She's now the University of Alberta's interim provost and vice president.