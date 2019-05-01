

CTV Edmonton





Alberta Health Services is encouraging patrons of a now-closed home-based Red Deer tattoo parlour to get tested for viruses.

Tattoos by Aimee and Jenny at 22 Hanna Street in Red Deer appears to have closed its doors in February 2019, but AHS says they were not operating legally.

“This particular home-based tattoo operation did not have approval to operate”, Dr. Ifeoma Achebe, Medical Officer of Health for the Central Zone of AHS said in a written release. “Proper sterilization or sanitation processes cannot be confirmed, meaning individuals who received tattoos through this operation may have been exposed to viruses including Hepatitis B and C, and HIV.”

Anyone who received a tattoo at the parlour, or from either of the operators, Aimee Eagle or Jenny Hougestol, should call AHS Public Health at 403-356-6366 or their doctor to set up testing for the viruses.

Residents are reminded to confirm that a tattoo parlour has an up-to date inspection before receiving a tattoo. To confirm that any central Alberta zone tattoo or piercing facility has been inspected, residents can call Central Zone Environmental Public Health at 403-356-6366, or toll-free at 1-877-360-6366.