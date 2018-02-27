Alberta Health Services issued a public alert Tuesday, over a potential exposure to a confirmed case of invasive meningococcal disease at a program held at a public library last week.

AHS said anyone who attended the Sing, Sign, Laugh and Learn drop-in program on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at the Lois Hole Library, located at 17650 69 Avenue, between 10:15 and 11 a.m., may have been exposed.

AHS said the situation is low risk to the general public, and the only individuals at risk of exposure were at that class.

Anyone who was at that program is asked to contact Health Link at 811, as soon as possible for follow up and assessment.

Individuals who were potentially exposed are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of invasive meningococcal disease from now, until March 4, 2018.

If symptoms develop, AHS advised those individuals to see their doctor as soon and possible, and tell their doctor they had been exposed to the disease.

AHS said symptoms can develop two to 10 days after exposure – they most often develop between three and four days after. Symptoms include:

Sudden fever

Drowsiness

Irritability

Intense headache

Vomiting

Stiff neck

Skin rash that spreads quickly, it would begin as reddish/purple spots that don’t disappear when pressed

Officials said the disease is caused by bacteria and the infection spreads through direct contact with secretions from the nose and throat of an infected person.