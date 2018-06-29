

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





Alberta Health Services is warning Albertans about all-terrain vehicle safety before the Canada Day long weekend.

National Injury Prevention Day is July 5 and AHS is reminding people about the risks and responsibilities associated with operating ATVs.

Twenty children were injured while around ATVs between April and June 21, 2018 and were attended to in Alberta’s two pediatric emergency departments. Forty per cent of those cases were severe enough to warrant hospitalization.

AHS has issued a list of guidelines to follow for all potential ATV riders:

Get trained: Before you hit the trails, get formal hands-on training from a recognized/trained ATV instructor. Don’t be shy about refreshing your training seasonally.

Wear the gear: Always wear a helmet. As of May, 15 2017, CSA-compliant helmets must be worn by off-highway-vehicle users when riding on public land, but a helmet worn every ride can save your life. From 2002-2003, 41 per cent of ATV-rider deaths in Alberta were due to head injuries. In 77 per cent of those head injury deaths, the ATV riders were not wearing a helmet. In addition to a helmet, always wear a jacket, long pants, goggles, boots and gloves.

Look first: Be sure you’re aware of the weather forecast, fire outlook/potential, and any hazards (geographical, animal or human) or risks that the trail(s) could pose. Ensure your ATV is equipped with an appropriate headlight. Before you head out on the trail, let others know where you’re going and when you expect to be back. This helps your loved ones know when to call for help if you’ve been gone too long. Take a cell phone or working radio with you, as well as a first-aid kit.

Drive sober: Don’t drink or do drugs before or while operating an ATV. Fifty-five per cent of those who died in ATV crashes between 2002 and 2013 tested positive for alcohol.

AHS recommends that people under 16 should not operate ATVs because they haven’t developed the necessary strength, judgement or skillset to do so.

You can find more information on the AHS website.