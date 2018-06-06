Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a warning to St. Albert residents, after an individual was found to have a lab-confirmed case of the measles.

AHS said people who were in the Sturgeon Community Hospital Emergency Department on May 31 (between 9:54 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.), June 1 (midnight to 3:44 p.m.) and 3 (1:12 a.m. and 7:52 a.m.) may have been exposed to measles.

Authorities said people who were at the hospital’s emergency department during the times provided and were born after 1970, and have not had measles, or have not received two doses of measles vaccine, could be at risk of developing measles.

AHS said individuals are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 21 days after the possible exposure – which means someone who may have been exposed on June 3, would have to monitor for symptoms up to June 24.

If measles symptoms develop, patients are asked to stay home and call Health Link at 811 before visiting any healthcare facility or provider.

Symptoms of measles are:

A fever or 38.3 C or higher

Cough, runny nose and/or red eyes

A red rash that appears between three and seven days after the fever, starting behind the ears and on the face, and spreading down the body to the arms and legs

AHS is also following up with identified individuals directly who may have been exposed to this case at the hospital and in other locations. Anyone who was present at the hospital during those specific times and is pregnant, immunocompromised, or those who had infants under one year old with them, and have not yet been contacted by AHS is asked to call Health Link.

There is no treatment for measles, but it can be prevented through immunization, AHS said. The vaccine is offered for free through the province’s immunization program. Children usually receive their first dose of the measles vaccine at 12 months of age, and their second between four and sixyearsold.