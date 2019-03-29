

CTV Edmonton





Alberta Health Services is advising anyone who may have received tattoo services at “Hornets Nest Tattoo” or from William (Liam) Davis that they may have been exposed to Hepatitis B, C and HIV.

“This particular home-based tattoo operation did not have these proper sterilization or sanitation processes in place, meaning individuals who received tattoos through this operation may have been exposed to viruses including Hepatitis B and C, and HIV,” said Dr. Shobhit Maruti, Medical Officer of Health for the Edmonton Zone of AHS in a written release.

AHS ordered the tattoo parlour, which was located in an apartment building at 101 Avenue and 156 Street, to close on Feb. 19. The closure will not be lifted until the operator is capable of doing tattoos to AHS standards.

“It is the responsibility of all tattoo facility operators – whether residential or otherwise – to ensure all regulations are met and operations are compliant,” said Dr. Maruti. “This applies not only before opening a tattoo operation but also while operating; always. Our health inspectors support these businesses to operate safely. We are here as a resource.”

Albertans are reminded to check that a tattoo parlour is routinely inspected before getting any tattoos. Current health inspection reports can also be obtained by calling 780-735-1800.