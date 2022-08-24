AHS seeking Facebook's help after 'breach' Tuesday night

A social media page operated by Alberta Health Services was "breached" Wednesday evening.

For three hours and 47 minutes, what appeared to be a video game session was livestreamed from the Alberta Health Services EMS Facebook page.

In a tweet at 9:15 p.m., the agency told the public it was aware of the "breach."

"We’ve contacted Facebook to assist in shutting down the page and are working to address this breach and determine root cause."

The Facebook page, followed by some 8,800 people, is used as a public education tool. Previously, the page had posted pictures of Alberta EMS workers donating blood or working at public events.

AHS said no patient information was accessed Tuesday evening.

The video game livestream had not been removed as of Wednesday morning.