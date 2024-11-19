AHS to accept toy donations as payment for parking tickets during holiday campaign

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is relaunching its charity initiative focusing on bringing toys to families in need for the holidays.

The Toys for Tickets campaign gives the opportunity for those who've recently received a parking ticket from an AHS parking lot to pay it off with a toy donation.

"Last year, the campaign was a huge success, with more than 460 toys collected in Edmonton alone," said Nick Ternovatsky, AHS's director of parking.

"Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we’re thrilled to launch it again this holiday season and brighten the lives of children and families across Alberta," he said.

Toy donations must be new and unwrapped, suitable for ages newborn to 17 years old and valued at least $25 or as close to the amount on the parking ticket.

Suggested toy donation ideas include:

books;

art supplies;

science kits;

electronics and headphones;

lego sets;

portable DVD players;

toys that make sounds;

rattles and baby toys;

journals and activity books;

crayons and colouring books; and

gift cards for grocery stores or restaurants for families.

Parking Services will only accept toy donations for tickets issued from Nov. 8 to Dec. 20 and will be accepted at AHS parking offices during regular office hours from Nov. 16 to Dec. 20.

At the end of the campaign the toys will be donated to children's foundations and charities throughout the province so families in need will have toys for the holidays.

In 2022, the AHS collected more than 470 for kids around the province.