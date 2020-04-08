EDMONTON -- A day after Alberta's premier gave a snapshot of how we're doing in the fight against COVID-19, officials will give a more detailed look at the potential health impacts of the disease.

Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will discuss the extensive modelling data at a 3:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

In his address Tuesday, Kenney touched on some of the numbers projected by Alberta Health Services.

In the province's most likely scenario, 800,000 Albertans, more than one in six, will eventually become infected with COVID-19, he said.

From the beginning of the outbreak to the end of summer the disease could cause between 400 and 3,100 deaths.

The outlook would be much worse — up to 1.6-million infections and 32,000 deaths — if people were not practicing physical distancing and proper hygiene and health orders were not issued, Kenney said.

He also said public health orders will remain in place until at least the end of April.

It's expected that Hinshaw will also release the latest COVID-19 numbers at the news conference.

On Tuesday, the province saw its smallest day-over-day increase since March 18 with 25 new cases, increasing the province-wide total to 1,373.

Alberta has the third-highest number of total infections in Canada, behind only Quebec (9,340) and Ontario (5,276).