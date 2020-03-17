AHS warns of phone scam involving COVID-19 test results
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 6:32PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services and Health Minister Tyler Shandro are warning Albertans about a phone scam involving COVID-19 test results.
Shandro said the caller will tell a person they have tested positive for COVID-19 and then ask for credit card information.
AHS said it will never call and ask for credit card info. It asks people to hang up the phone if they receive such a call and report it to police.