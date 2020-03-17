EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services and Health Minister Tyler Shandro are warning Albertans about a phone scam involving COVID-19 test results.

Shandro said the caller will tell a person they have tested positive for COVID-19 and then ask for credit card information.

AHS is receiving reports of a phone scam in which residents are told they have tested positive for #COVID-19. The caller then asks for credit card information. See important note from @AHS_media below �� https://t.co/fKai0LPPFL — Tyler Shandro (@shandro) March 17, 2020

AHS said it will never call and ask for credit card info. It asks people to hang up the phone if they receive such a call and report it to police.