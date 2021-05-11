EDMONTON -- Alberta RCMP were called when a man showed up to Edson's drop-in centre with what appeared to be a firearm on May 7.

At 11:07 a.m., Mounties detained 23-year-old Andrew Maughan at the Edson Adult Drop In Center, where he reportedly showed the weapon to a number of people.

Police say they found Maughan had a loaded operational air pistol.

Maughan is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is scheduled to appear in Edson provincial court on June 15.