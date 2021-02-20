Advertisement
Aircraft crashes NE of Edmonton, no word on injuries
Published Saturday, February 20, 2021 3:46PM MST
Share:
EDMONTON -- There’s no word on injuries after an aircraft crashed at the Josephburg airport northeast of Edmonton on Saturday.
Police were called to the scene around 2:40 p.m., and have been able to confirm that no one was killed.
Transport Canada has been called in to investigate.
Josephburg is about 37 minutes from Edmonton.
This is a developing story; more details will be posted as they become available.