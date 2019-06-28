Several teenagers are not facing charges after police received a firearms complain in St. Albert on Thursday.

Mounties were called to Mission Park shortly before 8 p.m. after receiving reports that people wearing camouflage and carrying rifles and handguns were in the park.

Police and air one set up a containment area and arrested four teens. It was determined that the guns were airsoft guns.

The teens were released to their parents without charges.

"RCMP take all reports of firearms seriously as public safety is of utmost importance and respond accordingly", says Inspector Pam Robinson, Detachment Commander for St. Albert RCMP. "We encourage the public to do their research as there are outdoor and indoor facilities in the area that can accommodate the use of airsoft guns."

Police are reminding people about the dangers of using replica guns in the city because first responders don’t know if the gun is real or imitation.