The NDP has introduced a new bill designed to reduce poverty and help Albertans with disabilities.

The proposed legislation tied the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH), Seniors Benefits and Income Support to the Consumer Price Index.

“This legislation would provide greater protection and predictability for vulnerable Albertans who rely on these benefits,” said Irfan Sabir, community and social services minister. “For too long, Albertans with disabilities have struggled to pay rent and put food on the table.”

Nearly 250,000 Albertans receive support through the three programs.

The legislation increased the AISH child allowance limit to $100,000 from $3,000, and the AISH supplementary personal benefits from $3,000 to $5,000.

This is the first increase to AISH benefits since 2012.

If passed, the legislation would come into effect on Jan. 1, and the government would invest $46 million in 2018-19 and $194 million in 2019-20.