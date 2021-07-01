EDMONTON -- Edmonton's Sikh community is calling for action after they say a local place of worship has been harassed for months with racist and hateful taunts.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, local Sikh organization Sangat Youth said members of the Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Mill Woods had been subject to daily threatening phone calls.

"The content of these calls includes racial slurs, harassment and anti-Sikh sentiments," a statement from the group reads.

It says the harassment started in March and has also involved multiple deliveries of meat products to building, the consumption of which is forbidden by the Sikh faith while inside a gurdwara.

"These events are alarming and of the utmost concern for the community," Sangat Youth's statement reads.

"We fear that having our community gather in more significant numbers may also put us at risk for further harassment or actions."

The group says it's working alongside the Edmonton Police hate crimes unit and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

In recent months, Edmonton has seen a rash of apparent hate-motivated attacks on visible minorities, mainly Muslim women.