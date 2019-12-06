EDMONTON -- A syphilis outbreak is worsening in Alberta, and the majority of new cases are in the Edmonton zone.

Edmonton had 1,186 of the 1,753 infectious syphilis cases in Alberta in 2019, a total of 68 per cent.

Alberta Health Services declared an outbreak in April 2019, saying cases had 'increased dramatically' in the province since 2014. The number increased again in July.

AHS sent a new public health alert to doctors on Nov. 27, asking for their help to control the outbreak.

Doctors are asked to provide safe sex counselling, take a sexual history with the patient's permission and to provide testing for STIs.

