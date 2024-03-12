Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
The funds for the Alberta is Calling Attraction Bonus are aimed at bringing skilled tradespeople from elsewhere in Canada.
During the last election campaign, the United Conservative Party promised to offer at least $1,200 to newcomers who move to the province to work in high-demand jobs such as health care and trades.
Premier Danielle Smith’s government now says instead it will amend the Alberta Personal Income Tax Act to introduce the Alberta is Calling Attraction Bonus to allow for a $5,000 refundable tax credit.
Matt Jones, the minister for jobs, economy and trade, said the government determined the number should better reflect the true cost of relocation.
"In doing the work behind this program we determined the average moving costs for a Canadian, say from Ontario, to relocate to Alberta was around $5,000,” Jones told a news conference Tuesday.
"To me that (original $1,200) was not enough of a benefit to attract or motivate a moving decision, so we of course moved that benefit up to what is $5,000 tax-free."
The program, first announced by former premier Jason Kenney in 2022, initially targeted Canadians living in Toronto and Vancouver.
Last year, it focused on Atlantic Canada and parts of Ontario to bring in workers, primarily in the staff-starved hotel and restaurant industries.
Jones said Alberta is facing shortages of skilled tradespeople across the board, but said the priorities are electricians, pipefitters, heavy-duty mechanics, welders and crane operators.
He said he would like to deal with shortages in construction as well.
"Albertans need homes, they need schools, they need hospitals and they need jobs,” he said.
“We've got tens of billions of dollars in capital investment that we have successfully won, and we must be able to deliver.”
Jones defended not using Alberta is Calling to attract health-care workers for now.
He said all provinces are facing health-care worker shortages and the provinces are trying to collaborate on solutions to benefit everyone.
He noted there are already incentive programs in place to attract doctors and cover the bridging and upgrading of nurses, such as those from the Philippines.
He said Alberta is Calling is open to revision.
"If this program is a success, we would look at leveraging it to other areas where we're facing labour shortages — and certainly health care and child care are two prime examples,” Jones said.
Opposition NDP heath critic Luanne Metz said the government is taking its eye off the ball and needs to focus on fixing the health-staffing shortages.
“Smith campaigned on recruiting health-care workers and yet, at the first opportunity, the UCP has broken their promise and will not be using this tool to address the staffing shortages in health care and in child care,” said Metz in a statement.
“This province desperately needs health-care workers to ensure Albertans get the surgeries and care they need," she added.
“And child-care operators are struggling to recruit early-learning and child-care workers.
“Today’s legislation won’t do anything to recruit these staff.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We cannot lose hope': Haitian-Canadians ask for Ottawa's help
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
LIVE AT 7 Two dead, one injured in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto police's homicide squad is investgating after two males were killed in a triple shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
Russia says it killed 234 fighters while thwarting an incursion from Ukraine
Ukrainian long-range drones smashed into two oil facilities deep inside Russia on Tuesday, officials said, while an armed incursion claimed by Ukraine-based Russian opponents of the Kremlin unnerved a border region just days before Russia's presidential election.
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Potholes creating issues for some Calgary drivers, pedestrians
Calgarians are expressing concerns over an increasing number of potholes showing up on city streets during their daily commutes due to warmer temperatures.
-
Man charged in hate-motivated incident in Coral Springs
A Calgary man is facing charges in connection with what police are calling a hate-motivated incident.
-
Alberta company to pay $296K following 2021 workplace fatality
A construction company in Brooks, Alta., has been ordered to pay a sizable fine after it was found guilty of violating Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Saskatoon
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'
As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.
-
Sask. man death is not suspicious, police say
Police say a 54-year-old man's death in the 400 Block of 15th Street East of Prince Albert is not suspicious or criminal in nature.
Regina
-
Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal use
The provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.
-
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Former Riders coach Craig Dickenson joining brother Dave in Calgary
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson is joining his brother Dave and the Calgary Stampeders.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid in 2022 Surrey shooting
A second-degree murder charge has been laid in the slaying of a Surrey man more than 18 months ago, according to authorities.
-
Racism persists in regional health care despite B.C.'s efforts, First Nation says
A British Columbia First Nation says racism in the health-care system persists despite efforts by the government and industry to combat the problem.
-
Council votes not to reprimand Vancouver mayor for discriminatory conduct toward new mom
Vancouver's mayor will not be reprimanded for conduct the city's integrity commissioner found amounted to discrimination against a park board commissioner who was a new mom on maternity leave.
Vancouver Island
-
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
-
Jail time and heavy fines proposed for truck drivers hitting B.C. overpasses
The B.C. government is proposing jail time and six-figure fines if commercial drivers are responsible for striking provincial infrastructure.
-
Coral reef that 'shouldn't exist' thrives off B.C.'s coast in Pacific Ocean, biologist says
It started with a tip from the local First Nation of a 'bump on the sea floor' where the fish liked to be and led to the discovery of Canada's only known live coral reef.
Toronto
-
LIVE AT 7
LIVE AT 7 Two dead, one injured in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto police's homicide squad is investgating after two males were killed in a triple shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
-
Toronto-area cop demoted after crashing car on way home from bar, reporting it stolen to another police service
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Montreal
-
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
-
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget
Here are the highlights of the Quebec budget for 2024-2025, presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Eric Girard.
-
Rats abound! Montreal's Parc-Ex residents frustrated at growing problem
Residents living in and around Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood say there's a rat problem, and that the City of Montreal is aware but not doing enough.
Winnipeg
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
-
Manitoba experiencing drought conditions due to warm weather, lack of precipitation
Much of Manitoba is experiencing drought conditions, according to a new report from the Government of Canada.
-
Teen arrested for arson; RCMP searching for two more suspects
The Manitoba RCMP has made one arrest and is continuing to search for two more suspects in connection to an arson investigation in Gods Lake Narrows.
Ottawa
-
'I would have paid': Ottawa residents claim they were unaware of outstanding tickets now dropping their credit scores
Since reporting on old fines tanking the credit scores of thousands of Ottawans and former residents, CTV News has received a flood of similar accounts from people claiming the city and its contracted collection agencies did not do enough to contact them before their credit score was slashed.
-
Changing consumer habits could spell the end of bagged milk
Milk is sold in bags in Ontario, Quebec, and the Maritimes, but it could be approaching its expiry date. Part of the reason is changing consumer habits.
-
Ottawa residents worry about family and friends in Haiti
The situation in Haiti has been volatile for years. The Haitian prime minister agreed Tuesday to resign under fierce pressure. Gangs are running rampant throughout the country and there are mounting fears of a civil war.
Northern Ontario
-
Sask. commercial driver charged after Highway 69 crash south of Sudbury, Ont.
A 59-year-old commercial driver from Saskatchewan has been charged after being seriously injured in a crash on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on the weekend.
-
Northern Ont. mayor says better police communication needed in wake of Highway 11 shooting
The mayor of Coleman Township, just south of Temiskaming Shores, said he is frustrated with how Ontario Provincial Police officers handled communication during the fatal Highway 11 shooting last week.
-
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
Barrie
-
Careless driving charge laid after 3-vehicle collision on Highway 400 involving transport & dump truck
One motorist has been charged with careless driving after cutting in front of a southbound transport truck and causing a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning along Highway 400.
-
Ont. man, 65, arrested after IED found at Barrie supportive housing complex
Police say one man is under arrest after an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at a housing complex in Barrie, forcing those in the immediate area to evacuate.
-
Loaded semi-automatic firearm, drugs allegedly seized after pickup truck crashes into hydro pole in Barrie
An allegedly impaired driver was arrested after officers investigating a collision in Barrie's south end said they turned up suspected drugs and a fully loaded semi-automatic firearm.
Kitchener
-
Three serious house fires within 24 hours in Guelph
The day after two women died in a Guelph house fire, flames tore through two more homes in the city.
-
Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job back
A former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
-
SIU clears WRPS officer who shot man in arm
The province’s police watchdog says it found no reasonable grounds to charge a Waterloo Regional Police Service officer who shot a man in the arm last year.
London
-
Driver charged after single-vehicle rollover
The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle collision in South-West Oxford Township has been charged.
-
'I do not forgive myself': Family expresses grief and impaired driver expresses regret as he enters guilty plea
They lost their loved one to an impaired driver two years ago, and the family of Richard McMahon struggle with how and why it still happens.
-
War of words: Sarnia council meeting abruptly adjourned, mayor blames councillor’s conduct
At a monthly council meeting in Sarnia on Monday, things went sideways after one councillor derailed the conversation.
Windsor
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?
Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
139 metres to go: Gordie Howe International Bridge shares construction update
Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is inching closer to completion, with a photo update of construction progress showing the bridge deck is two-thirds of the way completed.
-
'We’re happy about it': Dedicated bike path coming to Leamington, Ont. waterfront
The Municipality of Leamington is continuing with enhancements to its waterfront area. A key component of the Waterfront Destination Master Plan is installing a dedicated bike path on the promenade, extending from the Leamington Marina to the dock.
Atlantic
-
Chronicle Herald, SaltWire business issues traced back to 2017
A private debt firm has driven Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper company, The Chronicle Herald and SaltWire Network, into insolvency.
-
P.E.I. fire survivor sharing journey after amputation
Nate Lykow is a pretty ordinary guy. A father, a husband, but in September of last year he faced some extraordinary circumstances.
-
N.S. rental options shrink as prices increase
When it comes to rental costs, Nova Scotia isn't at the top, but it's getting there.