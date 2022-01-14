Alberta announces spring legislature sitting dates, budget to be delivered Feb. 24

The Alberta government has announced dates for its spring sitting of the legislature.

There will be a speech from the throne to open a new session on Feb. 22.

Finance Minister Travis Toews will deliver the 2022 budget two days later on Feb. 24.

Alberta has had years of multibillion-dollar budget deficits, but high oil and gas prices have fuelled speculation Toews may be able to deliver a budget close to being balanced, if not free of red ink altogether.

Premier Jason Kenney must also call a byelection by the middle of February to fill a vacancy in the northern constituency of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche.

That race has already generated controversy given the UCP candidate is Brian Jean, who is running on a platform of trying to oust Kenney as premier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.