EDMONTON -- In a 4 to 1 decision, the Alberta Court of Appeal became the first to declare the federal carbon tax unconstitutional.

Last year, courts in Ontario and Saskatchewan ruled the carbon tax does obey the constitution.

The main reasoning behind the decision is that the carbon tax is an overstep by the federal government.

In their decision, Justices Katherine Fraser, Jack Watson and Elizabeth Hughes said, in part: “… the division of powers remains key to our federal state. It is part of the fabric of Canada itself. The federal and provincial governments are co-equals, each level of government being supreme within its sphere. The federal government is not the parent; and the provincial governments are not its children.”

They go on to call the act "a constitutional Trojan horse," as it would set a precedent, allowing the federal government to impose almost any law it wished on Canadians.

More to come…