Alberta bill proposes changes to leaves for bereavement, reservist duties

EDMONTON -

Alberta plans to expand bereavement leaves and time off for reservists taking part in training or military operations.

The province currently allows three days unpaid leave for an employee when a family member dies.

A bill tabled in the legislature would extend that unpaid leave to employees who experience a miscarriage or stillbirth.

It would apply to biological parents, adoptive parents or surrogates.

The bill also proposes abolishing the current 20-day limit for reservists taking time off work for training duties.

They would be allowed as much time as their training required.

Labour Minister Kaycee Madu says the bill would improve leaves by providing more flexibility.