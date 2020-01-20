EDMONTON -- A special committee decided Monday the gift shop in Edmonton’s federal building will close in the spring.

Despite pleas from consigning artists for Alberta Branded to remain open, officials said the store cost too much to operate.

“There’s a prestige and a feeling of prestige and being validated that comes with your work being accepted and displayed in a store like the Alberta Branded,” said fibre artist Brenda Philp, who sold her work in the store.

“It’s a bit of a disappointment.”

In December, a Speaker’s Office spokesperson said the gift shop had lost at the time $1.1 million since opening.

“This is not sustainable, or responsible,” Lianne Bell told CTV News Edmonton then.

The legislative assembly plans to set u pa kiosk in the store’s place, with souvenirs available for purchase.