Alberta budget back in the black as oil prices drive $500M surplus
Alberta’s new budget revealed on Thursday balances the province’s books for just the second time since 2007-08 as high oil prices and reduced spending return the province’s finances into the black.
The provincial deficit, estimated as recently as November to be around $5.8 billion, is now eliminated.
The province is now reporting a $500 million surplus for the upcoming fiscal year, and surpluses of $900 million and $700 million projected for the two years to come.
“Alberta is moving forward once again,” said Finance Minister Travis Toews. “Budget 2022 makes targeted investments to give Albertans the tools we need to move forward towards a prosperous and sustainable future.”
The last time the province’s books were balanced was in 2014-15.
Alberta’s debt will hit $97.7 billion by March 31, about $18 billion lower than projected, and is expected to shrink by a further $3 billion by the end of the next fiscal year.
Debt servicing costs are tabbed at $2.7 billion for the next year.
Expenses for the next fiscal year will hit $62.1 billion, or $2.8 billion less than forecast. That figure is expected to grow by only $1.1 billion through 2025.
The new fiscal blueprint counts on a return of jobs, wages and consumer confidence in a post-pandemic future while also stressing creating health system capacity, job creation and education spending.
“We will continue to responsibly manage our costs in the delivery of programs and services,” Toews said.
PRICE OF OIL
The government’s throne speech, delivered on Tuesday, cited “a dramatic improvement in Alberta’s finances,” driven in large part by oil prices that are significantly higher than projected.
As of last Friday, the price of West Texas Intermediate was up 73 per cent over the last year, and the price of Western Canadian Select boomed to more than 105 per cent over last year.
WTI was priced at US$96 at the end of last week, more than double the government’s estimate of US$46 outlined in Budget 2021.
Budget documents do note, however, that prices remain volatile, with “commodity prices and investment income are expected to moderate” in coming years.
Tax revenue is forecast to be the largest source of revenue in the years ahead.
The budget estimates the price of WTI as US$70 for 2022-23, with the price decreasing to US$66.50 by the end of the 2025 fiscal year.
Independent of oil prices, the government is counting on consumer spending as well as through personal income and corporate taxes, the latter of which it expects to grow by 21 per cent in the fiscal year to come.
HEALTH SYSTEM CAPACITY
The government claims its new budget permanently boosts health system capacity, including a plan to increase the number of surgeries performed at charter facilities from 15 per cent of the total up to 30 per cent in the coming years.
Earlier this week, Premier Jason Kenney said the plan was, “one way of getting more surgeries done more efficiently and more quickly to reduce surgical wait times.”
Alberta’s health ministry will see $1.8 billion in operating expenses added to the total health-care budget by 2024-25, with $600 million of that expected this fiscal year.
Alberta Health Services, the province’s medical care provider, will see its budget grow by 3.3 per cent, up to nearly $15.1 billion.
The government is also targeting $100 million in funding to annually go towards targeted initiatives including new intensive care unit beds and training staff needed to operate them.
The government says the unspecified number of ICU beds would be spread across all five AHS health zones.
“I'm looking forward to working with everyone in the system to recover from the pandemic and build a health system that's better than ever,” said Health Minister Jason Copping.
There's also $750-million devoted towards a COVID-19 contingency this year, which will help address the surgical backlog and ensure the province can cover evolving pandemic-related costs.
NATURAL GAS REBATE
While higher than anticipated oil prices are in large part behind the province’s sudden surplus, they are also taking a toll, along with inflation, on Albertans’ finances in the forms of high fuel, natural gas and electricity prices.
To address that, the province is creating what it terms “an energy consumer protection program” that will go into effect on Oct. 1 and run until the end of March 2023.
The plan would grant a rebate to consumers who use fewer than 2,500 gigajoules annually if the rates rise about $6.50 per gigajoule, though natural gas rates in last December and January are well below that.
EDUCATION
The budget outlines a one per cent increase to the education base funding rate that will apply to all school authorities, not just the public education systems.
The budget also emphasizes the government’s plan to introduce a new curriculum, with $191 million devoted over the next three years towards implementing the new educational framework.
“Implementation of the draft K-6 curriculum will be supported by a significant investment in resources and teacher training. The new curriculum will better prepare our youth for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Education Minister Adriana LaGrange.
Education appears poised to also play a key role in the province’s jobs program, Alberta at Work, that aims to, “bring together new and existing programs to build Albertans’ skills to meet current and future labour market demands.”
It includes 7,000 additional spots for areas including technology, aviation, health care, finance and energy.
The province’s capital plan also calls for funding of $1.5 billion for school projects, including 15 projects for the construction of new schools, modernizations and design work to support school building priorities.
The government says details on the locations of those projects will be revealed in the coming days.
