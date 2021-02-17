EDMONTON -- Alberta's premier announced $120 million in support, or $10,000 per small and medium-sized business, for those hard hit by COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Kenney said the payment can be used to offset costs associated with the pandemic including purchasing PPE, paying bills and hiring staff.

"Small businesses are the beating heart of Alberta's economy and Alberta's government will always be there for them," he said in a news release. "We've heard the calls for more support and today, we are providing even more funding for Alberta job creators."

To access the funds, businesses must demonstrate a revenue reduction of 60 per cent or more. Those that do so can receive 15 per cent of their monthly revenue up to a maximum of $10,000.

A news release said the benefit is intended to provide additional support where federal programs fall short so businesses are required to report the total amount of provincial and federal support received, to ensure no more than 80 per cent of revenue is covered.

More to come…