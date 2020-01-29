EDMONTON -- A well-known Alberta venture capitalist is throwing his hat in the ring — again — to become the next leader of the federal Conservative Party.

Rick Peterson announced his candidacy Wednesday at an energy industry company in Acheson, Alta.

"My vision, ladies and gentlemen, as your next prime minister, is to make sure that we all do what we can to ensure that Canada is the boldest, most disruptive place on earth. Let's put Canada at the forefront of change and innovation and growth and prosperity and potential," Peterson said.

He vowed that as prime minister, he would eliminate corporate income tax, scrap the carbon tax for individuals and small emitters and strengthen Arctic sovereignty.

Peterson said another one of his goals will be to grow Canada's business sector.

He also addressed the rising tide of western alienation, which has sparked for calls for a "Wexit," or separation.

"That's not the direction that I want to go," said Peterson. "We are Canadians. We absolutely wants responsible resource development but we are Canadians."

He said he was running for Tory leadership in part because former MP Rona Ambrose announced she would not seek the leadership position.

Peterson previously ran for the leadership in 2017, ultimately losing out to Andrew Scheer, who was defeated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals in the 2019 federal election.

Scheer resigned in the wake of the election loss.