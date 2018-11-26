The Alberta government launched a trade challenge against Ontario for what they call “unfair liquor policies.”

Alberta lists 745 liquor products from Ontario, while Ontario only lists about 20 products from Alberta.

“It doesn’t make any sense that it’s easier to sell Alberta beer in Tokyo than it is in Toronto,” Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous said. “It’s unacceptable. We’re fighting for the Alberta craft liquor manufacturers who create good jobs here in our province. They deserve a level playing field to sell their products across the country, without unfair trade barriers.”

Alberta also introduced a markup for small brewers who produce less than 50,000 hectolitres in Annual Worldwide Production (AWP).

Brewers who apply will receive a 10 to 60 cent-markup based on their AWP.

The province said the amount of small breweries has tripled to 99 since the Alberta Small Brewers Development Program was introduced in 2016.

These new markup rates will be introduced on December 15.