Alberta church destroyed by fire, several others targeted by vandals

A teen and a "young offender" have been charged after one Alberta church was burned to the ground and several others were vandalized earlier this month.

On Feb. 13, Bashaw RCMP received a report that St. Michael's Hungarian Church near Bashaw had burnt down.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the church was a total loss.

According to police, Ponoka, Bashaw and Wetaskiwin RCMP have responded to multiple reports of church vandalism since January, ranging from a rock through a window, to break-and-enter and significant damage to the interior of the church.

Police believe the incidents were committed by the same individuals.

A community meeting was held in response to the incidents, and police say two suspects were identified.

On Feb. 14, police say an 18-year-old man and a young offender turned themselves in to Bashaw RCMP and took responsibility for all the incidents.

They have both been charged with arson, 13 counts of mischief and 10 counts of break-and-enter.

They have both been released from custody and are scheduled to appear at Stettler Provincial Court in April.

Police say there is no evidence the vandalism is politically or ideologically motivated.

St. Michael's Hungarian Church near Bashaw, Alta. was destroyed by fire on Feb. 13, 2023. (Credit: RCMP)

St. Michael's Hungarian Church (Source: hungarianheritageincanada.ca)