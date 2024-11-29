EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta company to pay $12K for contravening Water Act

    Alberta court
    Share

    An Alberta company pleaded guilty to contravening the Water Act earlier this week and was ordered to pay $12,000, inclusive of a victim fine surcharge.

    The company, named 1656758 Alberta Inc., which operated under the firm name and style of Enviro Container and Cleaning Solutions Inc., used water from an unlicensed water well to wash empty plastic totes at its bulk container reconditioning and recycling facility in Red Deer County.

    The province says the well couldn't be licensed for commercial use because it drew from multiple aquifers, a violation of the Water Act.

    All Water Act approval applications must undergo a detailed regulatory review before they can be authorized to proceed.

    As part of a creative sentence, $11,500 from the penalty will go to support the Canada WaterPortal Society to help modernize its website and promote information about groundwater with a focus on Alberta and the Red Deer watershed. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News