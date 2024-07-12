Alberta copper thieves target wind turbines near Saskatchewan border

RCMP are looking for thieves who stole copper from wind turbines in eastern Alberta.

Provost RCMP reported three "incidents of mischief" in which thieves damaged the turbines while removing copper over the last three days from the structures north of Hayter, Alta., a hamlet close to the Saskatchewan border located 262 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Provost RCMP at 780-753-2215, local police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).