Alberta Court of Appeal hearing begins for Ontario man found guilty of manslaughter
The Alberta Court of Appeal is hearing arguments that an Ontario truck driver should be tried for a third time in the death of an Indigenous woman in 2011.
Bradley Barton was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in July 2021 for manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a Métis and Cree woman who bled to death in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn in Edmonton.
Barton's lawyer, Peter Sankoff, says the exclusion of evidence and the question of consent should warrant a new trial.
The Crown filed its own appeal following Barton's second trial in 2021, calling the sentence "demonstrably unfit."
A jury found Barton not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder in the death of Gladue's death.
That decision sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women across the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Opposition parties affirm call for interference inquiry, amid questions over MP Han Dong
Amid renewed questions over the pervasiveness of alleged interference by China in Canadian elections and affairs broadly, opposition MPs voted Thursday afternoon to affirm a parliamentary committee's call for the federal government to strike a public inquiry.
'Scream as loud as you can': 5 boys rescued from NYC tunnel
Five mischievous boys had to be rescued after they crawled through a storm drain tunnel in New York City and got lost, authorities said.
Asteroid to hurtle past Earth closer than the moon this weekend
An asteroid discovered just last week will pass closer to the Earth than the orbit of the moon this weekend, an occurrence so rare it happens only once in a decade, according to NASA.
Here are the locations of the first 12 new Zellers stores
Zellers has opened the first of 25 new locations within Hudson's Bay stores across the country. The Canadian retail chain launched 12 stores in Ontario and Alberta Thursday, along with a new e-commerce website.
South Carolina's top accountant to resign after US$3.5-billion error
Embattled South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom will resign next month after a US$3.5 billion accounting error in the year-end financial report he oversaw.
Via Rail revisiting inclusion policies after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa station
Via Rail says it is working to improve its diversity and inclusion policies after a Muslim man was told not to pray at the Ottawa train station.
RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake not natural, from oilsands wastewater: study
The largest recorded earthquake in Alberta's history was not a natural event, but most likely caused by disposal of oilsands wastewater, new research has concluded.
Upgrading Safe Third Country Agreement about reassuring Canadians: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he feels it is his role to see the Safe Third Country Agreement upgraded, in order to make sure Canadians can continue to have confidence in Canada's immigration system.
Calgary
-
Man and woman accused in violent Anderson CTrain Station robberies facing charges
Calgary police have arrested two people accused in a series of violent robberies at a southwest CTrain station, all of which involved weapons.
-
Bring on the nostalgia: Zellers celebrates grand re-opening in Calgary
Dozens of Calgarians lined up in excitement Thursday morning at Sunridge Mall to be among the first to experience the grand re-opening of Zellers.
-
New Telus Spark immersive experience showcases Indigenous superheroes
Telus Spark's latest digital immersive experience features a new kind of superhero – the Indigenous kind.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse: Court overturns decision that called for director's removal
A 2021 court order to remove Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. director Don Windels from the organization has been overturned by the Saskatchewan appeal court.
-
See the 1982 Saskatoon blades rack up 6 goals in under 2 minutes
Recently unearthed CTV archival footage shows the Saskatoon Blades accomplishing something that seems almost impossible.
-
Closing arguments expected in Ally Moosehunter homicide case
Closing arguments are set for next week in the first-degree murder case of a man accused of killing his girlfriend.
Regina
-
Regina police make 'high risk traffic stop' involving bus after teen claims to have gun
Regina police took a teen into custody on Thursday after he allegedly claimed to have a gun while on a city bus.
-
'Bad for the city': Regina Mayor, Experience Regina CEO break silence on tourism slogans
The Mayor of Regina calls tourism slogans that were rolled out as part of a rebrand last week “sexist” and “wrong.”
-
Location for new Harbour Landing Elementary School confirmed
A location for the site of the new joint-use Harbour Landing Elementary School has been confirmed.
Atlantic
-
N.S. government includes record-high health-care spending in 2023-24 budget
The Tim Houston PC government remains firm in their promise they'll fix the health-care system by spending more taxpayer money on health than any previous government before.
-
Snow and rain will continue into Thursday night for the Maritimes
The rate of snow and rain falling in the Maritimes will pick up late Thursday afternoon into evening as a weather system makes its way across the region.
-
'I've lost everything': Homeowners lose everything after rural Shepody, N.B. home destroyed by fire
A couple in Shepody, N.B., has lost everything after their home was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario pharmacists to be given new prescribing powers
Pharmacists in Ontario are being given the power to prescribe new medications.
-
No major COVID bailout for cash-strapped Toronto in Ontario bailout
Toronto has been left in the lurch by Queen’s Park after the 2023 Ontario budget revealed little in the way of a financial rescue for the cash-strapped city.
Montreal
-
Friends trying to reassemble Camille Maheux's photography after death in Old Montreal fire
Friends of Camille Maheux are trying to assemble some of her life's work. The 76-year-old photographer was killed in the Old Montreal fire and her photographs and negatives were destroyed.
-
RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested an 18-year-old man from the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of terrorism.
-
Negotiations underway to eliminate 'Roxham Roads' in Canada: source
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could designate all 8,900 kilometres of their shared border as an official crossing under the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Ottawa
-
Via Rail revisiting inclusion policies after Muslim man told not to pray at Ottawa station
Via Rail says it is working to improve its diversity and inclusion policies after a Muslim man was told not to pray at the Ottawa train station.
-
Here's what you need to know about day one of President Biden's visit to Ottawa
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa have warned residents and visitors will see an increased police presence across the downtown core on Thursday and Friday, and there will be "significant traffic and transit disruptions" during the visit.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
Kitchener
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway with the Cambridge location opening its doors to eager shoppers who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Suspicious fire at old bowling alley shuts down major road in Cambridge
A fire at the former Dickson Bowl in downtown Galt has shut down a portion of a major Cambridge road.
-
Instances of police-reported hate crimes spiked in 2021
The number of police-reported hate crimes in Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo saw a drastic jump between 2020 and 2021 with a total of 77 hate crimes reported in 2021 compared to 54 the year before.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder trial nears conclusion, closing arguments Monday
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright resumed briefly Thursday morning, with the defence formally wrapping up its case.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
-
Canada’s top court rules evidence from unlawful spot check can be used in Northern Ont. impaired driving case
The Supreme Court of Canada has reinstated the impaired driving conviction of a northern Ontario man, despite agreeing that his rights were breached during his arrest.
Winnipeg
-
Council agrees to settlement for downtown Winnipeg Police headquarters lawsuits
Winnipeg City Council has agreed to settle two lawsuits the city brought forward related to cost overruns with the downtown Winnipeg police station project.
-
Man fatally injures dog, sets shed on fire: RCMP
Selkirk RCMP have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly killed his dog, smashed out the windows of a home and two cars with an axe, and set fire to a shed on his property.
-
Winnipeg hospital says doctors are now helping sexual assault examination program
A Winnipeg hospital official says another nurse has resigned from a sexual assault examination program, and other health-care professionals are stepping in to fill the gap.
Vancouver
-
‘We’re not living, we’re just existing’: Roadside rest stop becomes makeshift trailer park for homeless
Weary travellers pulling into roadside rest stops in Abbotsford might be surprised to discover parking lots turned into makeshift trailer parks for those experiencing homelessness.
-
$55 for a burger with a side of bad attitude: Karen's Diner coming to Vancouver
A restaurant in Vancouver will be temporarily transformed into Karen's Diner this spring in what's being billed as an "immersive dining experience" where customers can pay $55 for a burger, fries, a soda -- and terrible service.
-
Woman suspected of ATM thefts in 2021 remains at large: Chilliwack RCMP
The suspect in a series of ATM thefts that happened 20 months ago in the Upper Fraser Valley remains at large, prompting a public appeal by Chilliwack RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man's 85 convictions highlight links between brain injury, homelessness, crime
A Victoria man’s life of crime has turned into one of survival, hope and advocacy amid ongoing conversations in the community about how best to tackle public safety matters.
-
'Broken promises': Residents fear imminent closure of shelter in Parksville
Diverging stories are coming from a temporary housing shelter in Parksville, B.C., that's closing at the end of the month.
-
Small earthquake near Victoria lightly felt by residents
A minor earthquake that rumbled off the coast of Victoria early Thursday morning was lightly felt by some residents.