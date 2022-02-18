Alberta courthouses to resume all in-person trials Tuesday

As the fifth wave of COVID-19 in Alberta starts to fade, provincial courthouses are set to resume all in-person trials on Feb. 22.

In January, restrictions were placed on out-of-custody trials, preliminary inquiries, and other hearings due to the risk of the Omicron variant.

“We’re always mindful of the impact that these kinds of restrictions can have on those who are having to navigate our justice system, and we never bring in these restrictions lightly,” Chief Judge Derek Redman said in a Friday news release.

“Throughout these past six weeks of restrictions, the courts have continued to hear all in-custody matters as well as all urgent matters, and we have expanded the use of virtual courtrooms for cases that could be handled remotely.”

Rules regarding social distancing, capacity limits, enhanced cleaning, mandatory masking, and plastic barriers will still be in place.

Each year, more than 500,000 people interact with the Provincial Court of Alberta, a spokesperson said.

A complete list of COVID-19 measures in Alberta courts is available online.