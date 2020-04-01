EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide Wednesday's COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m., a day after confirming another death at a seniors home and a climb in cases.

Alberta now sits at 754 cases of coronavirus, although 120 have recovered, and nine deaths.

Up to 75 of the total cases are suspected to be the result of community transmission. Most of the community spread has occurred at continuing care homes, particularly at Calgary's McKenzie Towne Long Term Care.

As of Monday, three residents at the home had died as a result of COVID-19, and as many as 36 residents and five staff had tested positive for the virus.

The chief medical officer of health said protocols in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus were not immediately followed at McKenzie Towne.

There is another outbreak, yet smaller, at an Edmonton's Shepherd's Care Kensington, where four people have tested positive for COVID-19.

"These outbreaks remain worrisome," Hinshaw said. "We know seniors and those with chronic health conditions are at greatest risk of severe illness related to COVID-19."

Alberta's top doctor she would provide more details on the ongoing outbreaks at seniors homes in the province on Wednesday.

Wednesday could see another spike in confirmed cases after lower numbers on Sunday and Monday now that the province is back to testing at full capacity since labs received another shipment with supplies two days ago.

As of 11:10 a.m., there were 9,489 cases of COVID-19 and 107 deaths in Canada.