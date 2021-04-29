EDMONTON -- The chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic at 4:30 p.m. as active cases near an all-time high.

Since her last update on Tuesday, Alberta has added 1,839 COVID-19 cases and committed to sending approximately 30,000 Johnson & Johnson doses to the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and Banff, two of the hardest-hit regions in the third wave.

Alberta also lowered the age eligibility for the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in those two regions.

AHS had administered nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 doses as of the end of Wednesday.

On Friday, another 650,000 Albertans can book their COVID-19 vaccine shot as the rest of Phase 2C and Phase 2D start.

Phase 2D includes Albertans 50 to 64, Indigenous people 35 to 49, firefighters, and police officers and sheriffs who interact with people at shelters, correctional facilities and remand centres.

"We are now able to offer vaccines to another half a million Albertans," Premier Jason Kenney said.

"Soon, we will be able to go on to protect all adult Albertans in Phase 3, as long as we receive the vaccine supply we’ve been promised."

The province currently has the second-highest case count of the pandemic with 20,938 cases. The largest sum, 20,976, was recorded in mid-December.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions sit at 643 and 145, respectively.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's remarks live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.