Alberta COVID-19 update from Dr. Hinshaw at 4 p.m.

EDMONTON -

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw speak live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The province reported nearly 1,600 new cases over the weekend and 25 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 3,051. Alberta averaged about eight deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week.

As of Monday, there were 821 people in hospital with the disease, including 182 patients in intensive care units.

Active cases dipped under 10,000 for the first time since the last week of August, falling to 9,481.

Monday also saw Alberta’s Restrictions Exemption Program come into full effect. Albertans visiting businesses or events participating in the program now need to show proof of full immunization.

Among all Albertans, 73.7 per cent have received at least a first dose of vaccine and 67.1 per cent have had two or more shots.

Unvaccinated Albertans continue to be the most at risk of suffering a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.