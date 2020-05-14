EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her COVID-19 update on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. as most Albertans can now go get a haircut or eat at a restaurant for the first time in two months.

On Wednesday, Alberta confirmed Stage 1 of the economy's reopening would go ahead Thursday and reported 62 new cases of the coronavirus.

As Albertans can begin to move around more freely, except for those in Calgary and Brooks, there are currently 1,211 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Seventy of the active cases are in hospital, and 11 of them are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, Alberta has had a total of 6,407 cases.

"All of these numbers add up to a very successful stand, so far, against COVID-19 in Alberta," Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday as he announced the relaunch.

Both Kenney and Hinshaw said they're confident in their decision to reopen the economy Thursday, but asked Albertans to remain cautious so the province doesn't go backwards, to lockdowns and restrictions.

