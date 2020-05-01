EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will release new COVID-19 numbers at 3:30 p.m. Friday as the province begins to relaunch an economy hard-hit by the pandemic.

On Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced 190 new cases of the coronavirus and three more deaths.

Alberta has a total of 5,355 cases — 3,105 active and 2,161 recovered — and 89 deaths.

Ninety of the active cases are in hospital, with 22 of those in intensive care units.

Alberta Health Services has completed 148,937 tests since the pandemic began.

Premier Jason Kenney outlined plans to relaunch the economy Thursday as Alberta continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first of three phases includes opening Alberta Parks Friday, golf courses Saturday, and resuming scheduled, non-urgent surgeries as early as Monday, along with dentistry, physiotherapy and more.

If the curve continues to flatten with the relaunch, Alberta will allow some businesses to reopen, including retail stores, hair salons, museums and art galleries, daycares, and restaurants, cafes and pubs at 50 per cent capacity.

