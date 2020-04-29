EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor will release new COVID-19 case numbers and provide an update on health measures at a 3:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced five new deaths and 154 additional cases of the disease Tuesday, after Premier Jason Kenney revealed new modelling projections suggesting Alberta is flattening the rate of new infections.

Alberta now has 4,850 total cases and 80 deaths. The number of active cases is 2,970 while 1,800 people have recovered from the disease.

Just over 200 people have been hospitalized, while 47 people have been admitted into intensive care units since the pandemic began.

Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions, key metrics in determining how the province is faring in the pandemic, are much lower than figures shown in initial models released three weeks ago, Kenney said.

Then, projections showed 818 people could require hospitalizations when the virus peaked in May under the most likely scenario.

Updated projections now estimate 596 people will be admitted when the virus peaks. Alberta's new likely scenario also suggests 190 people will need critical care at the peak, down from an estimated 232 ICU admissions.

Along with the lower projections, Kenney announced the province would release an outline of its economic relaunch strategy later this week.

Alberta has tested 131,772 people so far while 740,859 people have been tested Canada-wide.