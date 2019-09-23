The Alberta government has named five featured celebration sites and events for this year's Alberta Culture Days, Sept. 27 – 29.

Minister of Culture , Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer made the announcement in St. Albert Monday.

"Community organizations have amazing events planned, from art walks and opera performances to dance lessons and film festivals," Aheer said in a written relase. "I encourage everyone to get out this weekend to explore their community and celebrate our province."

Events will celebrate arts, heritage and diversity and community spirit. All events are free, public and family-friendly.

The five feature sites are:

Burc Intercultural Centre in Calgary

Arts Council of Wood Buffalo

Camrose Arts Society

Allied Arts Council of Lethbridge

St. Albert Cultivates the Arts Society

This year's theme is Discover, Experience, Celebrate.

"Experience the arts and culture, recognize the artists and the talent that we have in own our community," Heather Dolman, co-chair of the St. Albert Cultivates the Arts Society told CTV News Edmonton. "But learn something from it and maybe find something that you'd like to continue doing yourself in the future."

Alberta Culture Days started as a one-day event in 2008, called Alberta Arts Day. It was expanded to three days in 2009 and renamed Alberta Culture Days in 2012.