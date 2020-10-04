Advertisement
Alberta culture on display at Kingsway Mall
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 4:03PM MDT
Locally painted trash cans on display at Kingsway Mall.
EDMONTON -- Some old trash cans that recently received a new coat of paint are now on display as part of an art exhibition at Kingsway Mall.
The cans were painted last month by artists at the Edmonton International Centre as part of Alberta Culture Days.
It is part of a travelling exhibition and people can vote on their favourite design.
The artist behind the most popular can will receive $1,000.