Alberta Cup table tennis tournament returns after pandemic hiatus

Players from around the world gathered in Edmonton for the 2022 Alberta Cup table tennis tournament.

The tournament attracted players from Calgary, Manitoba and as far away as China. This weekend is considered a selection event for the Canada Winter Games in 2023.

“The (level) of competition will be really high,” said Jason Louie, a player from Calgary participating in several events at the tournament, including the under 19, under 15 and open age categories.

“Playing more events you can play (against) a lot of different people and a variety of styles and gain a lot of experience.”

He added that one of the players previously coached the Philippine national team.

According to Peter Vuong, president of the Alberta Table Tennis Association, Alberta has a strong table tennis culture.

“There might have been (younger) people who would have played, but COVID prevented them from playing table tennis and enjoying the fun of it,” said Louie.

“I find it really fun, the adrenaline rush when you’re winning points… the experience overall, you lose some, but when you win you feel really happy.”

A former coach for the Canadian men’s national team added players at the tournament showed the potential to play at a national level and hopes to see more young players get involved in the sport.

This is the first year the tournament was able to be held since the pandemic began.