EDMONTON -- Following the largest daily total of COVID-19 cases in Alberta to date, the province will provide its latest pandemic update at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Alberta reported 117 cases on Wednesday after a testing backlog earlier in the week. The province-wide total now sits at 871, with 142 recoveries.

Eleven Albertans have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney said "this has been the toughest week of the pandemic for our province."

Alberta conducted more than 4,500 tests between Tuesday and Wednesday. The increase in testing could result in another spike of confirmed cases Thursday.

As of 11:15 a.m., there were 11,068 cases of COVID-19 and 130 deaths in Canada.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's press conference at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.