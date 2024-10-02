Alberta decides not to allow liquor to be sold in grocery and convenience stores

Alberta will not allow the sale of liquor in grocery and convenience stores, the province announced on Wednesday.

The decision was based on a recommendation from an MLA advisory committee tasked with exploring the impact of sales on Alberta's retail liquor industry.

The committee consulted with industry representatives, business owners and experts before coming to a decision, which will uphold Alberta's current liquor sale model, originally introduced in the 1990s.

"Expanding liquor sales to grocery and convenience stores may seem convenient for consumers, but it would have a detrimental effect on the retail liquor store industry," committee member and MLA for Lesser Slave Lake Scott Sinclair said in a news release.

"Our review determined that such a move would significantly harm small businesses and could ultimately lead to widespread closures, job losses and diminished selection for consumers."

"I'm grateful for the significant work done by MLAs to look into the feasibility and wisdom of such an expansion and the recommendations they’ve put forward," Premier Danielle Smith said.

"I am pleased to accept those recommendations and ensure Alberta continues to uphold our current model, which is one of the most open in Canada."

The province says there are more than 1,600 liquor stores in Alberta.

Convenience stores in Ontario began selling liquor last month.