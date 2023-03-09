Alberta demands bail changes to keep more 'violent, repeat offenders' locked up

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith watches Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta Tyler Shandro speak at a press conference after the Speech from the Throne in Edmonton, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Alberta Premier Danielle Smith watches Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta Tyler Shandro speak at a press conference after the Speech from the Throne in Edmonton, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?

The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island