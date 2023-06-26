Alberta doctors call for investigation, apology over decision about Hinshaw

Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update in Edmonton, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The former chief medical officer of health in Alberta, has a new role as the deputy provincial health officer in British Columbia.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update in Edmonton, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The former chief medical officer of health in Alberta, has a new role as the deputy provincial health officer in British Columbia.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash

After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island