Alberta doctors call for investigation, apology over decision about Hinshaw
More than 100 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter to express concern about a decision to revoke a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw had reportedly been hired and then removed from a role with Indigenous Wellness Core, a program in Alberta Health Services focused on Indigenous health.
CBC News reported last week that it led to the resignation of the group's medical director, Dr. Esther Tailfeathers, who said she left out of frustration with the move.
The doctors sent the letter to Dr. John Cowell, the chief administrator of Alberta Health Services, and Premier Danielle Smith saying the situation has caused harm to the relationship between doctors and the province.
They say it also hurts Albertans, particularly those who are Indigenous.
The doctors are requesting an investigation into the ethics and integrity of Hinshaw's removal from the role and an apology to both Hinshaw and Tailfeathers.
Hinshaw, who was Alberta's chief medical officer of health during the COVID-19 pandemic, was removed by Smith soon after she became premier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as 'traitors' who played into the hands of Ukraine's government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries, which lasted less than 24 hours, was the gravest threat yet to Putin's authority.
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cybersecurity incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto election updates as city gets closer to naming new mayor
It's election day in Toronto. The polls opened at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Follow along for live updates.
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash
After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
David Johnston files final report on foreign meddling, done as special rapporteur
Former governor general David Johnston has filed his final -- and confidential -- report on foreign interference to the prime minister, ending his controversial term as special rapporteur.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
Poor sense of smell linked to depression in older adults: study
A poor sense of smell has been linked to an increased risk of depression in older adults, according to a new study.
Trudeau taking cautious approach with uprising to not stoke Russian propaganda
Canada is monitoring the situation in Russia after a short-lived armed rebellion by a mercenary leader this weekend, Prime Minister Justin said Monday, adding a cautious approach is needed to avoid fuelling Russian propaganda.
Calgary
-
Proposed bylaw in southern Alberta town could limit security camera usage
A resident living in a town south of Calgary is raising concerns about a potential change that would restrict how residents utilize their own security cameras.
-
Driver killed, Fortis Alberta employees injured in highway crash east of Calgary
RCMP say one person was killed and several others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on a rural highway east of Calgary on Monday.
-
3 people injured in Memorial Drive crash
Calgary police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive on Monday that injured three people.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 2 suspects in homicide investigation
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding two women suspected in an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
See a massive gas flare burning in Saskatoon
Drivers and residents in rosewood area may have noticed a massive flame Monday afternoon.
-
'Going to put the Indian back in the Indian': Excitement builds for new Saskatoon Cree bilingual school
Saskatoon's long-awaited new Cree bilingual school is becoming a reality.
Regina
-
Sask. man accused of running over woman twice in Regina appears in court
A 54-year-old Regina man accused of stabbing a woman and running her over twice with a vehicle, made his first appearance before a judge Monday.
-
Regina police chief stands firm: Camp at city hall 'exploiting' homelessness
Regina’s Chief of Police says he stands by his comments made last week about a homeless encampment set up in front of city hall.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches issued for eastern, northwestern Sask.
Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for portions of eastern and far northwestern Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier set to shuffle cabinet after two ministers resigned this month
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday after two ministers resigned this month.
-
Ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says
A municipal catamaran ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto election updates as city gets closer to naming new mayor
It's election day in Toronto. The polls opened at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Follow along for live updates.
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Montreal
-
Forest fire centre declares 2023 already worst year ever for Canadian wildfires
Canada surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires in a single year Monday as hundreds of fires continued to blaze in almost every province and territory.
-
Smog warning ends in Montreal but now there's a severe thunderstorm watch
A smog warning has ended in Montreal after air quality in the city was ranked as the worst in the world among major cities around the world.
-
Police searching for missing man, 33, last seen in Lachine
Montreal police investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen in the Lachine area on Sunday. Gaetan Reid Lamarche, 33, speaks French and is described as a white man who is 1.78 metres tall, weighs 86 kilograms, and has brown eyes and a shaved head.
Ottawa
-
Severe thunderstorms move across region, causing tornado warnings
An intense thunderstorm that moved across the national capital region Monday afternoon brought strong rain, reports of hail and localized flooding, and warnings of possible tornadoes.
-
OC Transpo to test drive on-demand service
OC Transpo's 5-year Roadmap includes a pilot project for on-demand transit operating in selected areas of Ottawa. There is no word on when the pilot project will begin.
-
Ottawa's air quality better Tuesday, but could deteriorate Wednesday
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Ottawa is forecast to improve Tuesday thanks to easterly winds, but a shift in the wind direction could bring more smoky skies to the city Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Guelph encampment residents allowed to stay under Hanlon Expressway for another week
It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.
-
Travel experts say high-end hotel options are sparse in Waterloo region
Waterloo region’s tourism sector is making a post-pandemic rebound but as local travel picks up, tourism officials say there’s a lack of hotel options for visitors.
-
Guinness World Records says world’s tallest poison ivy plant is growing in Paris, Ont.
It appears the old saying “leaves of three, let it be,” meant the opposite for a Paris, Ont. man, who landed in the history books thanks to one poisonous plant on his property.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Fireworks mishap in Callander, Ont., causes minor injuries
The Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto election updates as city gets closer to naming new mayor
It's election day in Toronto. The polls opened at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Follow along for live updates.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings issued in western Manitoba
Tornado warnings have been issued in parts of western Manitoba as meteorologists track severe thunderstorms sweeping across the province.
-
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Southern Health region
A whooping cough outbreak has been declared in Manitoba’s Southern Health- Santé Sud region.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver board votes in favour of controversial Chinatown condo tower
Years after the application was submitted, months after the court case that struck down a previous decision, and weeks after a contentious board meeting began, the City of Vancouver has approved the proposed redevelopment of 105 Keefer St.
-
Highway closed as crews battle West Vancouver brush fire
A brush fire in West Vancouver closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions Monday, sending smoke into the air over Horseshoe Bay and the Gleneagles neighbourhood.
-
1 arrested after police cruiser 'rammed' in Delta
One man was taken into custody in Delta Monday afternoon after he "rammed" a police vehicle that was attempting a traffic stop, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Crews and helicopter respond to suspicious wildfires near Port Alberni
The British Columbia Wildfire Service is responding to a pair of suspicious wildfires burning near Port Alberni. The fires were discovered Monday morning, just south of the Port Alberni Highway, near Rogers Creek and the city's Sahara Heights neighbourhood.
-
Construction firm fined $43K for lack of fall protection at Victoria job site
British Columbia's workplace health and safety agency has fined a construction company more than $43,000 for a "high-risk and repeated violation" at a Victoria work site.
-
Woman missing from Nanaimo sighted on northern Vancouver Island
Mounties are asking the public to help find a missing 38-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since June 21. A statement from the Nanaimo RCMP says Georgia Schell was reported missing on Monday.