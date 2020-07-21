EDMONTON -- The Alberta Medical Association is asking its members to vote on whether to continue negotiating with Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

The decision to hold a confidence vote was made an at emergency meeting on July 18, after what the AMA describes as "months of anxiety in the toxic environment that the Minister’s actions have created."

We are in unprecedented times, and by an overwhelming majority, Representative Forum took the step of requesting a Confidence Vote Referendum on the Minister of Health. 2/https://t.co/wztQJFAjiA — Alberta Medical Association (AMA) (@Albertadoctors) July 21, 2020

The province has been negotiating a new physician agreement with the AMA for months. Shandro terminated the master agreement in February and announced a new funding framework in March.

Some changes were pulled back at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the health minister remained committed to cutting costs in the health system.

After publishing their latest offer in the newspaper to get the minister's attention, the AMA is asking their membership to help decide the next steps.

"At every turn, we have been met with a combination of indifference and increasing hostility," AMA President Dr. Christine Molnar said in a message to members. "We are asking Alberta physicians to let their voices be heard on this vital matter. This is your choice and your voice."

Physicians can vote online until Tuesday, July 28 at 11 p.m.

According to the AMA, if the membership has confidence in the minister, the association will continue to work with him.

If the consensus shows the members do not have confidence in Shandro, the association will ask Premier Jason Kenney for his "personal attention to this pressing issue."

CTV News Edmonton reached out to the minister's office for a response.

“Our Government has a mandate from Albertans to reduce wait times and make our health system more efficient. That is exactly what we are doing," health press secretary Steve Buick said in a statement. "An online survey of a comparatively small number of the highest earners does not change that.”