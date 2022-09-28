Alberta doctors reach agreement with government: sources

Alberta doctors have ratified a proposed agreement with the provincial government.

Multiple sources tell CTV News Edmonton that doctors voted largely in favour of the new deal.

Attempts at negotiating a new contract between the Alberta Medical Association and the United Conservative government have failed over the last several years.

In documents obtained by CTV News Edmonton, the new agreement will see all doctors receiving an average salary increase of four per cent, while family doctors will receive an eight per cent salary increase over the next three years.

The contract also includes $20 million per year for primary care networks.

Alberta Health will provide a one-time increase of $2 million into the Rural Education Supplement and Integrated Doctor Experience (RESIDE) program to try and attract more physicians to rural and remote communities.

The Alberta government has also agreed to walk back legislation that allows it to unilaterally rip up its contract with doctors if the AMA drops a lawsuit against the province.

More details are expected tomorrow morning at a joint press conference between Health Minister Jason Copping and Alberta Medical Association President Dr. Vesta Michelle Warren.