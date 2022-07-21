Alberta drops proposed changes to insulin pump program

Health Minister Jason Copping announced Thursday morning that the province will not be going ahead with proposed changes to the insulin pump program.

The government faced criticism from individuals and organizations alike after announcing the changes earlier this year.

“I’ve heard your message loud and clear,” said Copping. “That is why I have decided to cancel the proposed shift to the changes in the insulin pump therapy program to government sponsored benefits. To be clear, there will be no changes to the current program. In fact, we are adding to the list of covered products.”

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.