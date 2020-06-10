EDMONTON -- Alberta's education minister will announce the school re-entry plan for the 2020-21 school year Wednesday afternoon.

In Tuesday's Stage 2 announcement the Alberta government said in-person classes for kindergarten to Grade 12 students would resume next school year.

Students have been learning from home since mid-March after classes were suspended due to COVID-19.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will provide more details at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will also be a part of the news conference.

